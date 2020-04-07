Three hospitalized after house fire in Charlotte

Charlotte, Mich. (WLNS) — The Charlotte Fire Department has reported three people with minor injuries in the hospital after a fire broke out at a Charlotte house Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department Assistant Chief Tyger Fullerton told 6 News that the fire began at 8:30 a.m.

Three people on the top floor managed to escape through a window on the top floor to the balcony. There is an apartment below the top floor, but the tenants below escaped as well.

The fire started outside on the back porch on the top floor, according to Fullerton.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.