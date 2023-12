LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Fire Department responded in the early hours of Thursday morning to a house fire on the 6400 block of South Washington Avenue.

The fire started in the basement of a home, according to LFD officials. All three people who were in the building were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

LFD said there were no life-threatening injuries involved.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire remains under investigation, according to LFD.