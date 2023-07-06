CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Three people are dead and two are in the hospital after a serious crash in Clinton County.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the area of West Townsend Road, just west of Jones Road in Dallas Township.

Deputies discovered the driver, a 22-year-old woman, lost control of her car and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the car were four passengers, three men and one woman. One man was also declared dead on-scene and the other woman died at the hospital.

The other two men are in the hospital in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.