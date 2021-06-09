Three Lansing men convicted in terror case linked to ISIS

FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing men Mohamed Haji, Muse Muse and Mohamud Muse have been convicted of terrorism charges.

The trio was convicted of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, specifically ISIS.

Mohamed Haji plead guilty today, following his co-conspirators who both plead guilty in January 2020.

On January 21, 2019, FBI agents and members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Muse Muse at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids after he checked in for a flight headed to to Mogadishu, Somalia, with the goal of joining ISIS.

Shortly thereafter, his brother Mohamud Muse and cousin Mohamed Haji were arrested as co-conspirators.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, “between December 2018 and January 2019, Muse Muse coordinated with an individual he believed to be a Somali ISIS fighter to wire funds to be used to purchase airline tickets for travel to Mogadishu, Somalia, where he believed he would meet an ISIS representative. All three defendants picked up money to provide Muse Muse the funds to travel to join ISIS, all three defendants pledged allegiance to ISIS in recorded videos, and all three submitted their videos to individuals they believed were associated with ISIS. Additionally, throughout the conspiracy, all three defendants participated in numerous discussions during which they discussed traveling overseas to join ISIS and even adopted fighter aliases by which they would be known when fighting for ISIS.”

All three defendants will be sentenced by Chief United States District Judge Robert J. Jonker and face up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI’s investigation was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State University Police Department, Lansing Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Airport Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration, Federal Air Marshals, and Customs and Border Protection.