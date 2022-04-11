PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) – After four years, a 2018 homicide case may be nearing its conclusion after a Pontiac man, his brother and their mother were arrested.

22-year-old Angel Jose Alvarez, his 27-year-old brother Juan Diego Hernandez and their 46-year-old mother Maria Davila-Rodriguez are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday for their alleged roles in the June 7, 2018 killing of 20-year-old Emilio Valdez.

The three suspects were arrested yesterday. Hernandez was arrested in Walled Lake and the other two were arrested in Pontiac.

“I am proud of our deputies who constantly dig for more information and look for ways to not only solve crimes but to bring perpetrators to justice,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “We look forward to those involved in this homicide being held accountable.”

Alvarez is charged with open murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His mother and brother are being charged as accessories after the fact to open murder, a 5-year felony.

They are being held in the Oakland County Jail.

The killing of Valdez was discovered on June 7, 2018, when two men were fishing on Osmun Lake. The men discovered a broken vehicle headline, a blood-soaked shirt and blood near a dock. The two reported their discovery to the Sheriff’s Office, and the dive team found Valez’s body in the lake with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

An autopsy revealed that Valdez was alive when he was dumped in the lake.

That same day, Valdez’s sister told detectives that she saw her brother get into a black Pontiac Grand Prix and heard gunshots as he drove away.

The car was reported missing, but Valdez was not. Deputies found in Sylvan Lake by Waterford Twp. Police.

A spent shell casing, blood and Valez’s phone were in the car.