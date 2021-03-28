Three men look to bring the first boxing gym to the inner city of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Giving young people a safe place to escape and learn something new. That’s what three men are looking to do by bringing boxing to Jackson.

“We’re going to teach it. We’re going to show them discipline. We are going to show them the right way to do things, and we are going to make sure that there are young leaders in this community,” said Former Pro Boxer, Karinn Davis.

But in order to help the community first, they’re going to need help from the community to buy a gym. That’s why today was all about cooking and bonding with people in the area to help kick start a project to bring the first boxing gym to the inner city of Jackson.

“This is to help raise money and also help raise awareness of guys trying to do the right thing for the community,” said Former Pro Boxer, Rasool Shakoor.

Doing things the right way is more than a slogan for these men. For Karinn Davis, this is a dream he’s had after making a promise to his former trainer known as coach Wright who passed away two years ago.

“That I was going to leave his legacy and continue what he tried to build here in Jackson, so that’s why I ended up coming with Wrights way boxing because he inspired me like he was trying to inspire a lot of kids around this community.”

Now his name sits across their chests and hopefully soon on their new building.

“I’m just going to put all one hundred percent in it, and I got two great guys behind me. I’m really going to make this happen no matter where we go, no matter what we do. We are going to make it happen because that’s how passionate I am about it this,” said Davis.

Davis hopes his former trainer is looking down on them as they’re helping kids both inside and outside of the ring.

“We not just going to teach them boxing but we are going to teach them how to be young men and young women in this society. So, he’d be really proud right now.”

For ways to support them there is a link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-boxing-to-our-community?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0W2u5pDE9m2zxwO_w4-OPqyleVEfhX7-_0n_wuWV6Ba1Z4NKQbpCVj7CE