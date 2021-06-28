Three Michiganders among nine charged in federal drug, firearm investigation

FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BINGHAMPTON, NEW YORK. (WLNS) – Nine defendants – three of which are from Michigan, have been arrested and charged with federal drug conspiracy, drug possession, conspiracy to commit money laundering and federal firearms offenses.

The charges were announced by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, Kevin M. Kelly, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

The following defendants were arrested from June 17, 2021 through June 26, 2021 (via the US Department of Justice):

Tushaun Merritt, 44, of Michigan, was arrested in the District of Nevada on an indictment filed in the Northern District of New York. He is charged in an Indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Demarrio Shell, 47, of Michigan, was arrested in the District of Nevada on an indictment filed in the Northern District of New York. He is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Michael Hawkins, 38, of Michigan, was arrested in the Western District of Michigan on an indictment filed in the Northern District of New York. He is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

David Wemmer, 51, of Spencer, New York, is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. If convicted he faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Jennifer Patton, 40, of Spencer, New York, is charged in an indictment with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. If convicted she faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 5 years and up to life.

Brandon Vanorman, 45, of Spencer, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine. If convicted he faces between 5 and 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 4 years and up to life.

Philip Acciarito, 34, of Owego, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a period of supervised release of up to 3 years.

David Cobb, 32, of Spencer, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a period of supervised release of up to 3 years.

Eini Raupers, 44, of Spencer, New York, is charged in a criminal complaint with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000 and a supervised release term of at least 3 years and up to life.