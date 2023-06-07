LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a release from the Lansing Township Police Department, three people have been charged and arraigned in connection with a shooting and robbery that happened on June 3.

Alontae Blackmon, 21, Iceyona Nick-Hillis, 19, and Brionna Blankenship, 18, all of Lansing, allegedly participated in a robbery in which a 42-year-old man from Lansing was shot and seriously wounded in an apartment on Lansing Township’s west side, police said.

Police said the man’s car and other property were stolen during the shooting, and his car was identified as the vehicle driven by the people at the time of a police pursuit.

The three people were arrested Sunday morning after their vehicle was pursued by the Lansing Police Department.

When they exited the vehicle and ran away, they were chased by members of the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, which also involved the use of canine units and an aerial drone.

Blackmon was charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery with serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm.

Nick-Hillis was charged with armed robbery with serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing and eluding in the third degree.

Blankenship was charged with armed robbery with serious injury.

All three were arraigned in the 55th District Court on June 6.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anybody with information may contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.