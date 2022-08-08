LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old have been charged in connection with a Friday night shooting.

At 2:46 p.m. on August 5, Lansing Police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of S. Pennsylvania for a shooting report.

While driving to the scene, dispatch advised the officers that a witness was tailing the suspect’s vehicle.

At 2:53 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on MLK Blvd and Reo Rd and arrested three subjects.

One 17-year-old is charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

The other 17-year-old faces similar charges but is also charged with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.

An 18-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.

The suspects’ names have not yet been released.