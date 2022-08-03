LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark

Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards.

“Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then turning on Argyle it was like oh my gosh. I had no idea it was like this,” said homeowner Anita Trujillo.

Trujillo said she has never seen a storm like this before. Fallen branches cluttered the driveway, broken utility poles lined some streets while trees brought down power lines.

Trujillo was making the drive from Newaygo when the storms hit.

“Everyone was driving really slow because you couldn’t see and when you go through that construction byIngham near Mason, everyone was just not in as hurry,” Trujillo said.



A spokesperson with Consumer’s Energy said around 10,700 customers are without power in Jackson county and many won’t see the lights back on until Thursday afternoon.

“We’ll probably just call maybe couple of our friends around here and see if their power is out, if not I mean maybe just one night in the dark. We got candles, its not at least cold out you know?” said Katelyn Fowler, a Jackson County Resident without power.

Up the road on Hubert J Avenue, crews responded to a gas leak. Consumer’s Energy said the service line was tripped right when the electrical outage started but no one had to be evacuated.

Staff with the energy company said 150 crews will be working around the clock, first to assess damages and then clear the way for restoration teams.

Further north in Ingham County BWL has reported very few outages while over in Clinton County, more 1,800 people are without power.