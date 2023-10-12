LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A discussion will take place Thursday evening about four of Lansing’s most historical residents, the Historical Society of Greater Lansing said.

Identical quadruplets, born 1930 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, became famous as one of the first documented sets of identical quadruplets, and later as the subject of a famous National Institute of Mental Health case study of schizophrenia, as all four would received the diagnosis of schizophrenia in their 20s.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., the four Morlock sisters (known by the pseudonym “The Genain Quadruplets”) will be the subject of a discussion in their hometown of Lansing. A recent book, “Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and Making of Madness in America,” has used the Lansing quadruplets as a case study for the country’s complicated relationship with mental illness.

Bill Castanier, president of the Historical Society of Lansing, will interview Audrey Clare Farley, the author of the book about the Morlock quadruplets. The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Erie Room at the Library of Michigan at 702 W. Kalamazoo Street. The event is free.