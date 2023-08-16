LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University College of Music has announced its 2023-2024 music season, and tickets are on sale now.

This year’s season will have more than 120 ticketed events featuring 35 guest musicians and groups, a broad spectrum of MSU artist-faculty instrumentalists and vocalists and a variety of concerts highlighting band, choir, jazz and orchestra ensembles, including two fully staged opera productions.

Some of the College’s most beloved series will be returning, including the MSU Federal Credit Union Showcase Series and the Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series.

The College will also offer several free lectures and master classes.

“Whether you are seeking the thrill of something new or a relaxing evening on the town, this season will provide you with many opportunities,” says College of Music Dean James Forger.

The 2023-2024 season runs from September through May. Most events are free for students.

Tickets for the season are on sale now and can be purchased here.