“Tidy Up REO Town” event sees more trash than normal due to pandemic

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Today more than 50 people gathered in Reo Town to help pick up trash and pull weeds, something organizers say is needed right now.

“Coming out of the pandemic we are seeing a little bit more garbage because of that safety protocols and the disposability that was required to keep everyone safe,” said Community Member Rebecca Douglas.

Event organizers, volunteers, and even Lansing Mayor Andy Schor agree, there is more trash since the pandemic, and have seen even more of these clean-up events this spring.

“Normally we see trash coming out of the winter, but not like this year. We do try and put trash cans wherever we can, whether its the business areas, or our parks,” said Mayor Schor.

Others like Daniel Rose say, they want people to realize picking up isn’t that hard, and helping at events like this will do more than just clean up the city.

“It’s about being a forward-facing community and picking up the trash and showing others that we can work together working towards a common goal,” said volunteer Rose.

Organizers hope more people will come out to similar events to not only bring the community together, but to remind people just how easy it is to pick up one small piece of trash.