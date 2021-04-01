Tigers Opening Day 2021: Fans allowed in at Comerica Park

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – Today is opening day and it’s going to be extra exciting for the Tigers as the team will finally welcome back some of its fans into Comerica Park.

The park has been closed to fans since the 2019 season due to covid-19 restrictions, but today 20% of fans will be allowed in, with COVID-19 restrictions in place at every game.

The team will be returning to the field with a new manager and a lot of fresh new talent. Normally the stadium hosts around 40, 000 or so, with COVID-19 restrictions it will only host around 8200.

Everything will be contactless and electronic, starting with tickets down to your food and drink orders, being delivered to your seats.

Attendees will be asked to take a wellness survey a day before and all seating will be done in pods, with 6 feet between each pod of fans.

Purses, clutches, and other bags will not be allowed in, excluding diaper bags and other medical needed bags.

Mask wearing will be required at all times, excluding when you are eating or drinking. The park plans to have sanitation frequently through the game and monitor social distancing.