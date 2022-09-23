LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well.

Abortion is driving independent women to the polls — a huge boon for Democrats.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is dominating Republican opponent Tudor Dixon in the polls, and Skubick attributes her lead to Dixon’s unpopular stances on abortion.

Dixon has stated numerous times that she is against nearly all abortions, even in cases of rape and incest. Whitmer, however, is staunchly pro-choice, a popular stance here in Michigan.

These Democratic leads are bleeding into other races, with Dana Nessel holding a lead over Matt DePerno in the Attorney General race, and Jocelyn Benson holds a hefty lead over Republican Kristina Karamo in the race for Secretary of State.

