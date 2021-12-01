‘Time for us to stop putting up with this’: Lawmakers float gun changes in wake of Oxford shooting

People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lansing, Mich. — The patterns seem all too familiar when these tragedies occur.



As a nation we grieve, offer thoughts and prayers and send our best to the affected community.



But how can we ensure this doesn’t happen again? 6 News spoke with lawmakers on Wednesday about finding real solutions.



“I don’t know how people do this,” said Sen. Rosemary Bayer, the state senator in the 12th district, where the Oxford shooting happened. “My body hurts, physically hurts. Everywhere.”



The senate was in session on Wednesday, with the tragedy at the forefront. For the state’s top senate republican, talking about potential solutions in the future is still too soon.



“The season right now is to for us to put our arms around the family and the people most affected,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. “There will be plenty of time to talk about if there are any other actions.”



However for Bayer, who says she’s fielded hundreds if not thousands of texts, emails and phone calls in the 24 hours since the shooting, the time for action is long overdue.



“It’s time for us to stop putting up with this and take some action,” Bayer said.



What does action look like? Re-introducing legislation that the House has already brought forward but has not made it to the floor. She has a few goals she says need to become law.



“Things like extreme risk protection orders, which would allow if a person who has access to guns is at risk of harming themselves or others, there’s a way to engage law enforcement and take temporary possession of those weapons,” Bayer said. “Capacity limits, magazine capacity limits… (we need that) too.”

Details Wednesday show that the parents of the killer, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, met with school officials the morning of the shooting to discuss his erratic behavior. Bayer says in her proposed legislation, they would be held responsible as well.



“It can be as simple as safe storage legislation that would say the parents are responsible,” she said. “If you don’t lockup the gun and keep it so kids can get their hand on it. That’s your fault.”



The Oakland County prosecutor says she is currently considering charges against the parents.



On the flipside, Shirkey offered his condolences to the family, but cautions against living in fear.



“If we get obsessed with eliminating all risks then we will develop and evolve into a country we won’t recognize,” Shirkey said. “Because then we won’t have freedoms.”