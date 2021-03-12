Time to change time change? Michigan senator says yes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Daylight saving time takes effect early Sunday morning, meaning you’ll lose an hour of sleep as we spring ahead.

There’s a rising chorus that says the need for daylight saving time has long passed. State Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, is part of that chorus.

“Losing that hour creates a lot of chaos,” Irwin said, “in addition to the general crankiness and frustration that people feel.”

He has introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating time changes in the spring and fall — but only if the surrounding states of Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania do the same, to reduce the confusion over neighboring states following different time zones.

“In my legislation, there’s a trigger that together with action from Congress and a sufficient number of states, that we would all move together,” Irwin said.

States can opt out of the time change, but can’t make it permanent without congressional approval.

The crankiness and confusion aside, there’s mounting evidence that the twice-a-year time change isn’t good for our health.

“We definitely see an increase risk of heart attacks and strokes when we do these time changes,” Spectrum Health cardiologist Dr. Thomas Boyden, Jr., said. “Some of the data suggests that 10 to 20 percent or so of patients are at increased risk.”

Boyden says our bodies get used to our sleep patterns. When you throw in a sudden time change, even if our brains know it’s coming, our bodies react.

“A lot of that has to do with the interruption of our circadian rhythm… That’s kind of that natural 24-hour clock we have always running in the background,” Boyden said. “Because of our interruption of sleep causes increased stress, which increases stress hormones, that can increase blood pressure.”

Some are more vulnerable to problems brought on by the change than others.

“People who have lots of risk factors for heart disease or brain disease, even if they don’t know it yet, are at higher risk for these events,” Boyden said.

There are some things you can do to reduce the risk, like planning ahead.

“Maybe waking yourself up at 5:40 one day, 5:50 the next day, so you’re not having this abrupt change, you’re not having this big change in the disruption of your sleep,” Boyden said.

So where did the whole idea of a time change come from? Popular opinion suggests farmers wanted the later light. Not true. We first changed our clocks during World War I as a way to save energy.

“To really sort of like utilize longer hours of daylight, in order to reduce the number of hours of folks working in the dark or having electric lights, which was relatively expensive even at that time,” Grand Valley State University History Professor Matthew Daley said.

But it was unpopular.

Daylight saving time made a brief comeback during World War II. After the war, there was a hodgepodge of time zones around the country until standards were set in the mid-1960s. Michigan adopted daylight saving time again in 1972.

“It became even more popular and prevalent with the energy crisis in the 1970s,” Daley explained.

But times have changed.

“The number one reason for continuing with this twice-annual clock setting dance and to continue volunteering for this dance and these additional accidents is just because everybody else is doing it,” Irwin, the state senator looking to change the system, said.

If there’s one thing you can set your clock by, it’s that politicians will talk about doing away with daylight saving time about twice a year. And it’s a bipartisan movement. State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, has introduced a similar bill for the past two years to no avail.

Still, Irwin is optimistic about his push. While he can’t put a timeline on the time change measure, he said momentum is definitely growing.

“You’re seeing more and more people start to think about this and say why do we do this? Does this make any sense? Why do we keep doing this?” Irwin said. “I think the more people ask that question, the closer we’re going to get to ending this clock setting dance here in Michigan.”