TIMELINE: Owosso Barber Karl Manke defies state orders and is issued an injunction to stop operating

Barber Karl Manke, of Owosso, gives a free haircut on the steps of the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state’s stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Many people across the country have been protesting at their own state capitols asking for their governors to re-open their state economy.

The unemployment numbers rise every week, and on May 20, Michigan reported a 22.7 percent unemployment rate, which is an increase of 18.4 percent from the previous month.

Even so, a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted in April found that Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A majority say it won’t be safe to lift such restrictions anytime soon.

As a result of business owners losing money during the coronavirus pandemic, many people have organized protests, but one Mid-Michigan has defied state orders and re-opened operations after being closed for six weeks due to Gov. Whitmer’s non-essential business operations restrictions.

An overview of what’s developed in the past month of Karl Manke’s Owosso Barbershop

May 28: Michigan Court ordered Karl Manke to close his shop

This decision overturned another by a Shiawassee County judge, ordering Manke to sign an injuunction.

The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, had ordered a preliminary injunction Thursday, then returned with another order Friday, telling a Shiawassee County judge to sign the injunction immediately.

May 21: Judge rejects a request for an injunction that would have strengthened the state’s hand in keeping the barber shop closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said the health department failed to show that Manke’s shop was a specific threat to public health.

May 20: Operation Haircut

The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized another protest at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

An organizer said the protest was planned to show support for an Owosso barber who reopened at the beginning of May.

Karl Manke opened up his barbershop in Owosso despite the governor’s orders requiring hair salons to remain closed until May 28.

On Twitter, Michigan State Police said approximately 350 people are at the Capitol. Three citations have been issued for disorderly conduct as of 1:30 p.m.

May 13: Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspends Manke’s license to operate

However, Manke was still cutting hair because he had not been served the suspension order

May 9: Day six of operation of Karl Manke’s Barber Shop

Manke had worked 80 hours since opening Monday and has had long lines of customers every day.

May 6: Protesters gather to support Manke staying open

People are rallying and lining up for haircuts in front of Karl Manke’s Barber Shop in Owosso today to show support of Manke staying open during the pandemic and stay-home order.

May 6: Owosso Police issue Manke two citations

The two citations were for operation a non-essential business under Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order to stay home.

May 4: Manke opens his shop on grounds

He said he’s opening on grounds that he needed to make money, stating: “government is not my mother.” Manke was denied twice by unemployment.