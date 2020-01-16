Tips for acing your interview and landing the job

After weeks of filling out job applications you finally receive the call for an interview, and for most people that can bring some level of stress. Here are tips from experts to help ace the interview and land the job.



“It’s important to be confident. A lot of people get really nervous about interviews which is totally normal, but you have to be able to sell yourself because if you can’t sell yourself why would an employee want to hire you,” said Business Services Coordinator at Michigan Works Southeast, Alex Masten.



Today Michigan Works Southeast in Jackson held a interviewing workshop led by career advisor Connie Kulhawik. She says landing a job comes from what you do well before you get to the interview.

“Prepare, prepare, and prepare some more. There are typical interview questions that all employers are going to ask, and you can’t always prepare for those occupation base questions, but the typical interview questions are basic,” said Kulhawik.

She says the most common question is tell me about yourself.​ Experts say employers only really want to hear about your professional side and qualifications, and not about your home life, and family.​ Another popular question deals with your weaknesses.

“As long as you can take something that is an actual weakness and say how you are improving upon it is very important. Not to glaze over it and make it a strength because that is not what the question is. It’s how are you improving yourself,” said Masten.



Here is a link for more tips, and workshops from Michigan Works.