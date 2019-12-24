Tips for wrapping tricky holiday gifts

It’s Christmas Eve and some of you may still be wrapping the last of the gifts to put underneath the tree.

If you are unsure of how to wrap oddly shaped or tricky gifts, here are some tips offered by the holiday gift wrappers at Schuler’s.

Becky Schwarz is one of the holiday gift wrappers at Schuler’s.

She says the first step is the most important — and that’s giving your gift twice as much paper as its size.

If you make a mistake and don’t cut enough paper, do not worry – you can just turn the box over.

That’s because you can use less gift wrap when you wrap it diagonally.

And if you cut too much, neatly fold the excess paper.

“So I try to put this about three quarters of the way across the cover of the book like this and I’ve already eyeballed how much I needed to fold down on the sides,” Shwarz says.

Then, you overlap the other side of the wrapping paper and pull it tight. Next step is to tape it down. And Becky says the three tape rule doesn’t apply here — use as much as you feel you will need in order to keep the package secure.

When done taping, Schwarz says it is crucial to crease the lines of the ends when wrapping.

Tape it down and repeat the steps for the opposite side.

Whether you’re gifting a book or a different shaped package, the principles remain the same, Schwarz says.

Get double the paper, be sure to crease and neatly apply enough tape.