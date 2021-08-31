Tips on how to avoid charity scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As rescue efforts continue, many people in mid-Michigan want to help in any way possible. Sometimes that includes fundraisers and donations.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers are getting better at creating fraudulent websites that look legit. So before you reach for wallet, there are key things to look out for so you don’t get scammed.

A crisis like Hurricane Ida is a perfect time when scammers can send you a donate here message or call. But the BBB says to never click on links to charities on unfamiliar websites, text messages or email.

The main thing is to be familiar with the organization you’re donating to because if you haven’t heard of them before, it could be a red flag.

Another tip: if a person is pressuring you to donate it chances are they just want your money. The BBB says also be aware of how you are donating as well.

“When it comes to donating especially money always try to use a credit card. When you can credit card companies are the easiest to work with when it comes getting that money back from a scammer if you give cash you’re likely not to see it again and once you put your bank account information in especially online its going to be really hard to recover that hard earned money.” said Katie Grevious, Communications Specialist for the Better Business Bureau.

If you come across a phone call text or website that you believe is a scam, the Better Business Bureau asks that you contact them to report it. That way they can let others know to stay away from donating to that place back to you.