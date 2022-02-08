Tips on how to keep your heart healthy for American Heart Month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — February is American Heart Month, an opportunity health officials use to raise awareness about heart disease and convey the steps individuals can utilize to stay healthy.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more than half a million lives every year and Cardiovascular Disease accounted for approximately 19 million deaths globally back in 2020.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, cardiovascular disease across the board takes more than 800,000 lives in the U.S, which is one in every three people.

Heart disease takes approximately 650,000 lives a year, accounting for approximately 11% of all American adults, one reason why officials have made a 28-day challenge to keep your heart healthy.

The program focuses on several aspects individuals can implement in their daily routine to keep a healthy heart.

Some of these aspects are: checking your blood pressure, watching your diet, being physically active and maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, knowing your heart history and managing your stress.

“So we always try to encourage people to know what your risk factors are, some of them you can control, some of them you cannot. You can’t control your age or your family history, but you can control your smoking status, your cholesterol, your blood pressure, try to exercise more, eat healthy foods, just try to live a healthy lifestyle.” Carlos Fernandez, Cardioligist at Sparrow Hospital

To help raise awareness, Sparrow Hospital is hosting an online class all month talking all about keeping a healthy heart. Those classes can be found at the following link: Sparrow Classes