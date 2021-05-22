Tips to keep in mind while boating this summer

Mich. (WLNS)- Many families throughout Mid-Michigan, may beat the heat by hitting the lakes and taking their boats out.

However, while doing that there are things to keep in mind to make sure you are safe.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2020, there were 181 boating accidents in the state.

The top five contributing factors in boating accidents are not paying attention, improper lookout,

the inexperience of the person operating the boat, excessive speed, and alcohol use.

Some ways the DNR recommends people to stay safe while taking their boat out include wearing a life jacket, checking your boat before going out, and making sure it’s properly equipped and the equipment is in good working order.



They also ask people to boat sober and to stay alert — making sure to watch for other boats, swimmers, skiers, and objects in the water. Especially when you’re boating in crowded waterways and at night.