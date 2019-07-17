Tips to stay cool when the weather doesn’t

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — When the weather heats up most people have their own remedies to stay cool.

“I try to go swimming,” Lansing area resident Michael Lane said.

Others like Matt Clark might choose a different method.

“I hide in the house once in a while with the AC,” Clark said.

It might seem cliche, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says when it gets really hot you actually should spend a majority of the day indoors. Even spending just a few hours in air conditioning will help you stay cool when you go back into the heat.

“We’ve got a pole barn project so I’ll be working in a probably in a hot pole barn tomorrow. “I may dunk my head under a cold faucet or you know put my hat under it, or my tshirt.. put it back on and get back to it,” Clark said.

Cooling towels can also be helpful if you’re like Clark and have to be outside for work or projects. Just run the towel under water, and it will instantly stay cool for hours.

You might consider using an electric fan, but while they might provide comfort, they don’t cool down the air… they simply circulate it. You can try putting a wet washcloth in front of a fan for a cooling effect.

A popular DIY air conditioner is the “swamp cooler” which requires a cooler or bucket, a small fan, some PVC piping, and some ice.

Officials say when it gets really hot, that’s when health concerns come into play so it’s important to do whatever you can to keep yourself safe.

You should drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.

If you’re in the sun you should wear sunscreen and lightweight, and light-colored loose-fitting clothing. Exercising during the hottest parts of the day should also be avoided.

Heat illness can occur when the body’s normal sweating process isn’t enough to cool you down. Symptoms can include muscle pain, weakness, fatigue, irregular pulse, nausea, and fainting.

Cooling centers will be open starting Thurs, July 18 through Sat, July 20. For a list of locations click here.