LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Attorney General is sending out a warning about a post office scam called smishing that is going around.

According to the AG’s office “smishing is “Smishing is when the scammer sends a text message purporting to be from a trusted entity and then entices the victim by claiming they must provide them with a password, account number, debit card, or even social security number. Oftentimes, the USPS smishing scam alerts the victim to an alleged delayed package, and then requires a purchase for updates.”

Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself, according to the AG’s office:

Don’t share your phone number unless you know the person or organization well.

Don’t assume a text is legitimate because it comes from a familiar phone number or area code. Spammers use caller ID Spoofing to make it appear the text is from a trusted or local source.

Don’t provide personal or financial information in response to the unsolicited text or at a website linked to the message.

Don’t click on links in a suspicious text; they could install malware on your device or take you to a site that does the same.

Don’t reply, even if the message says you can “text STOP” to avoid more messages. A response tells the scammer or spammer your number is active and can be sold to other bad actors.

Never follow a text’s instructions to push a designated key to opt out of future messages.

“Hundreds of millions of packages are shipped each holiday season, and bad actors see that as a prime opportunity to scam you out of your hard-earned money,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “It is critically important for people to recognize a scam like this and avoid giving out their personal information. Clicking on fraudulent links can lead to identity theft, the installation of malware on your device, or it could lead to your contact information being sold to other bad actors who are also looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.”

The Attorney General asks people to think twice before doing anything asked for by an anonymous text and provides the following image as an example of smishing.

The AG adds that you should look closely at the sender’s email if available to see if it is coming from a public domain instead of the actual – real-life – company or organization.

In the provided image you can see the link does not match the public-facing website for the USPS and there are several typos, all things to be on the lookout for this holiday week.