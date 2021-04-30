TMSG: 90-year old helps Lansing Police patrol River Trail

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — At 90-years-young, Al Cosper regularly volunteers to help the Lansing Police Department patrol the Lansing River Trail. He does so through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Programs of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties also knows as RSVP.

Cosper is one of about 300 RSVP volunteers in the tri-county area that helps out in their communities doing a number of things including patrolling the River Trail, helping children in schools, working with active military and their families, welcoming newcomers to the region, helping at senior and health care centers, and much more.

In this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Chief Photojournalist Dave Parks take you along for the ride to see how several volunteers on the River Trail are making a difference.

