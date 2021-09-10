TMSG: “A farm never waits for anybody.” Community rallies to help injured Charlotte farmer

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Gary Parr will never forget what happened to him on June 7, 2021. He was rushing on his 900-acre farm in Charlotte to get hay bails into a barn as the rain started to come down. While he was getting off of his skid-steer loader, Parr’s shirt got caught on one of the controls and the boom came down and pinched him to the frame. The accident shattered his pelvis.

Parr has been in a wheelchair ever since the accident, which makes it impossible for him to work his usual load on the farm. Thankfully, his family, friends, and farming community jumped in to help to keep the farm functioning while he’s been out of commission.

“I’m just very grateful and humbled by all the help I’ve had, and proud of my son and the community that’s come forward. It’s hard to put into words, but it’s very humbling and gratifying to know that you have friends that will basically do anything for you,” Parr said.

