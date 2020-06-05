TMSG: A Stimulus Check Stimulates Kindness

If you visit Grand Ledge and drive around the city, you’ll likely notice a lot of matching signs in people’s yards.

They don’t have to do with the election this fall, any high school graduates, or businesses promoting their good work.

They simply encourage people to “Choose Kindness.”

Joanne Ellena lives in Grand Ledge and started printing those signs when people noticed the hand-painted one in her yard and asked if she had any more.

But as 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Chief Photojournalist David Parks show you in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good’ report, her ‘Choose Kindness’ campaign has bloomed into so much more.

Watch the story above.

If you’d like a sign, you can email Joanne Ellena at: choosekindnessyardsigns@gmail.com

If you’d like to donate to Ellena’s ‘Go Fund Me’ page to continue printing her signs, click here.

She’s also on Facebook here.