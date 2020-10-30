TMSG: Best friends “love Halloween” and their home proves it

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — If you like Halloween, you’re going to love this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” story.

Two best friends in Lansing have been celebrating and decorating for the spooky holiday for more than 40 years. They started separately with their own families and now they design and set-up Halloween displays together.

It takes them a full month to get their house and lawn ready. When they’re done and light everything up, it’s easy to see why the home gets so much attention.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Photojournalist Dan Ray take you to 1305 Hillcrest Street in Lansing… if you dare!

