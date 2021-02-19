TMSG: Bridging the Gap, having courageous conversations

SPRING ARBOR, Mich (WLNS) — Our nation is divided. Americans are dealing with a lot right now and many people feel they’re stepping on eggshells.

They worry about saying the wrong thing and causing offense. As a result, many difficult and educational conversations aren’t happening.

For this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, anchor Chivon Kloepfer introduces us to a program gaining popularity with the sole purpose of talking through those heated topics, finding common ground, and helping the next generation of leaders learn, grow, and problem solve.

The program is called Bridging the Gap and the pilot program launched in January of 2020 with students from Spring Arbor University in Jackson County.

For more information on Bridging the Gap, click here.