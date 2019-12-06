TMSG: CEO pays for service members’ flights home for the holidays

In this photo provided by Virgin Orbit, a rocket is dropped from a Boeing 747 airplane flying above Edwards Air Force Base in California, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The “drop test,” which did not involve firing the rocket motor, was part of a test of Virgin Orbit’s air-launched satellite booster, and is considered to be a key step toward space missions. (Greg Robinson/Virgin Orbit via AP)

Dude Solutions CEO, Ed Roshitsh, is paying for active duty U.S. armed forces members’ flights home this holiday season.

His gift originated from a LinkedIn post when he offered to pay for five service members’ flights.

Before he knew it, his inbox had filled with applications from 60 service members requesting help in getting home.

The names of the service members who applied are written onto a slip of paper and then picked out of a hat.

Now, more people liked Roshitsh hopped on board and also offered to assist in holiday traveling funds for service members.

He shared the list of the 42 people he has helped this week to his LinkedIn page:

Yair Rossa, William IJames, Brian Joyce Scott, Rita Lung, M.Ed Felicia Tanksley Donte Montgomery, Sam Brooks, Robinson Ramirez Espinai, Sgt Wiley USMC, Lisador Moreno, Jacob Rivera, Jason Neubig, Kyle Willis, Christopher Jacobs, Preston Cooper, Zachary Aube, Rheonastasia Doctolero, Tom Silveri, Miguel Avalos “Kenny”. Meleah Edquid, Donald Hatter, Garrett Gonzales, Benjamin Hartmann, Jacob Olson, Ben Deming, Whitney Harris, Aaron Heckman, Merlin Calatini, Jules Ponton, Kendra Johnson Harmon, Rodriguez Nelson, Paul Gonzalez, Gunter Hickert, Chad Kandare, Kevin Fichthorn, Christian Braithwaite, Cade Nisenbarger, AZ2 Wooley Sheldon Delisle, Eboni Stewart, Cambrell Smith Claritoria White, Christopher Sherman Jr. Luis Gutierrez Vanessa Crum Sarah Waddell

Roshitsh said that as long as the donations keep coming in, he will continue to draw names from that hat.

WATCH the video of the name drawing: