TMSG: David Young “Honored Hero” for Crohn’s Disease awareness

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — WLNS TV 6’s own Chief Meteorologist David Young is being recognized this month as an “Honored Hero” for the annual “Take Steps” walk for the West Michigan Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

David has been vocal about his battle with Crohn’s Disease that started to get tough right around middle school. He says the pain was so intense that he would have to miss school but remembers his family doctor saying, “it’s all in your head.”

For this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer interviewed David about his experience with Crohn’s Disease and more on his message to people who might be struggling with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Watch the video above.

If you’d like to join David’s team for the Take Steps Walk on Saturday, June 26 in Grand Rapids click here.