TMSG: Drumming-up Support for Mason H.S. Drum Line

Mason, Mi (WLNS) - The Mason High School Band badly needs some new equipment.

It's about to kick-off a massive fundraising effort to help slowly purchase new pieces for the Drum Line.

This week, a local credit union helped get-things-going with a really nice donation.

Chivon Kloepfer was there as LAFCU presented a check to the band.

If you would like to donate and help the Band reach its financial goal, you can mail a check to:

Mason Band Boosters

P.O. Box #194

Mason, Mi. 48854