TMSG: Drumming-up Support for Mason H.S. Drum Line

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:20 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:25 PM EDT

Mason, Mi (WLNS) - The Mason High School Band badly needs some new equipment. 

It's about to kick-off a massive fundraising effort to help slowly purchase new pieces for the Drum Line.  

This week, a local credit union helped get-things-going with a really nice donation. 

Chivon Kloepfer was there as LAFCU presented a check to the band. 

If you would like to donate and help the Band reach its financial goal, you can mail a check to: 

Mason Band Boosters

P.O. Box #194

Mason, Mi.  48854

 

