TMSG: Drumming-up Support for Mason H.S. Drum Line
Mason, Mi (WLNS) - The Mason High School Band badly needs some new equipment.
It's about to kick-off a massive fundraising effort to help slowly purchase new pieces for the Drum Line.
This week, a local credit union helped get-things-going with a really nice donation.
Chivon Kloepfer was there as LAFCU presented a check to the band.
If you would like to donate and help the Band reach its financial goal, you can mail a check to:
Mason Band Boosters
P.O. Box #194
Mason, Mi. 48854
