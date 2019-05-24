TMSG: Eastside Fish Fry Owner Offers Second Chances

The owner of the Eastside Fish Fry & Grill in Lansing is getting a lot of attention these days.

Not only for the food he’s serving up, but also for the people working there, who’ve served time.

Henry Meyer says he knows what it’s like to struggle. He’s been to prison.

And now, he’s in a position to help people like him.

Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Meyer for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” and he says, some of the hardest workers he has on his staff right now, are felons.

Watch the video above.

For more information on the Eastside Fish Fry and Grill, click HERE