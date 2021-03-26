TMSG: Eaton Co. woman makes 300 scarves for students

OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) — A food services worker at Olivet College in Eaton County is getting a lot of attention these days. Not for the food she helps serve at the college, but because of what she has been making at home.

This past December, Lin Collins decided she would use the extra fabric she had at home and make some scarves for the students during the cold, winter months. The few she made vanished fast, so she got some money from the company she works for to make some more.

6 News’ Chivon Kloepfer caught up with Collins to see what fuels her need to help, and as she discovered, the 300 scarves were just the tip of the iceberg.

Watch the story above in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.