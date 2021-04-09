TMSG: ‘Grant Me Hope’ highlights adoptable children in Michigan

Watch the story here:

HOLLAND, Mich (WLNS) — The Michigan non-profit organization Grant Me Hope is shining a spotlight on children in foster care who are in danger of aging out of the system here in Michigan and ending up alone.

If that happens, the founder of the charity, Helen Zeerip says many of them will wind up on the streets and are in danger of landing behind bars, in gangs, being victims of sex trafficking, and more.

For many, this plea through Grand Me Hope is their last chance to find a family to adopt them. So for this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Zeerip about how the charity got started, the work it’s doing, and how it’s changing children’s lives.

6 News has now partnered with Grant Me Hope for a new segment we’re calling Finding Families. We will feature a new child every Monday afternoon during our new digital newscast called the Daily Digital Debrief, hosted by Chivon Kloepfer.