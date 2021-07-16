TMSG: “He was Webberville.” Beloved community member Mr. Wheeler honored with special statue

WEBBERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) — In the Village of Webberville, in the heart of downtown, there stands a new statue. It’s made of scrap metal, broken parts, screws, pumps, and more– and it’s starting to rust. It’s a lifesize statue made to look like, and encompass the spirit of, a beloved community member who recently passed away.





Mr. William Stearns Wheeler died on June 29, 2021, at the age of 82. His family and those who knew him, say he was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone. For more than 30 years, Mr. Wheeler taught Agricultural Science and was an FAA advisor at Webberville Community Schools. He was also very active in his church, with the local Lions Club, 4H, the Garden Club, and a lot more.

His son David Wheeler says his father loved to serve his community and encouraged others to do the same. And he had a special gift of connecting with students that might have otherwise fallen through the cracks.

Back in 2019, the Webberville Downtown Development Authority was looking for a way to spice up the area with some culture, while at the same time, honoring and recognizing Mr. Wheeler for his decades of service to his community.

The DDA learned of a man named Bill Brumm who works for Reliable Aftermarket Parts Inc. in Webberville. As a hobby, Brumm creates scrap metal art. He says worked on the statue off and on for the next couple of years, putting about 80 hours into it, and finished it about a couple of months ago. He then donated it to the DDA which put the statue up in time for Mr. Wheeler to see it before he passed away.

For this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, WLNS’ Chivon Kloepfer traveled to Webberville to see the statue in person and also to learn more about the man who inspired it.

Watch the video above.