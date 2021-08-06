TMSG: “I stopped counting after 70,000.” Local woman gifts guardian angels to strangers

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Tell Me Something Good report takes us to Clinton County’s Bath Township where a woman is spreading kindness and reminding people that They’re not alone in this world.

Roberta Milar is 77-years old and for the past 50 years or so, she has handed out little guardian angel trinkets, or “zipper pulls” to strangers. Sometimes to people on the street, her neighbors, strangers working at the grocery store, or local police, EMS, and fire officials.

Roberta has been ordering them from the same two catalogs since the 1960s. They started out costing around $0.99 a piece. Now, they run $3.99 per zipper pull. Roberta says she stopped counting after giving out 70,00 of them to people.

6 News went to the Bath Township Police Department where Roberta dropped off a bag full of the guardian angels to everyone at the department. Officer Trenton Bailey is one of the people to have received one. “In a time like now, it’s nice to get a little bit of love and appreciate from, you know, especially people from Bath Township and it mean a lot to us,” Officer Bailey says. He added, “it was a very nice gesture.”

Roberta says she plans to continue ordering the guardian angels and passing them out as long as she’s still around to do it.