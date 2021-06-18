TMSG: LAFCU’s Love & Equality Art Initiative

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Michigan credit union LAFCU is showcasing the 10 winning entries of its “Act with Love & Equality” art initiative on billboards across Michigan and through LAFCU’s digital channels, including its social media platforms and website.

The credit union asked people in Michigan to graphically depict words of love and equality to remind the public about what is important in daily life. LAFCU chose 10 words and challenged artists to create unique pieces to show off.

The winning artists are from Charlotte, Clarklake, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Holt, Lansing, Mason, Okemos, St. Johns, and Williamston.

For this week’s Tell Me Something Good, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer caught up with two of the winning artists to learn more about their work and why LAFCU started the project in the first place.

Watch the video above.