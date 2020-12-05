TMSG: Lansing sisters win “American Girl” scholarships for STEM education

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — In September of this year, the company American Girl released its newest historical figure; An 80’s inspired doll named Courtney Moore. She loves to play video games in the arcade but also enjoys creating them because she’s frustrated that there aren’t more girl characters in the games she loves.

With the launch of Courtney Moore, American Girl teamed up with the non-profit organization Girls Who Code to offer four $5,000 scholarships to girls to continue their STEM education after high school. Two of those winners are from Lansing and they’re also helping change the game and open the door to more girls in the computer sciences field.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer caught up with those young ladies for this week’s Tell Me Something Good report.

