TMSG: Lansing teen raises $10,000 for local animal shelter

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Ava Abood loves animals. So much so, the 14-year old in Lansing used $150 of her birthday money recently to buy needed items for her local animal shelter.

But that donation is just a fraction of the money Abood was able to help raise last year after she learned the Capital Area Humane Society had to cancel its annual Fur Ball fundraiser because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Chivon Kloepfer shows you for this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, Ava got creative and took fundraising matters into her own hands.

Watch the story above.