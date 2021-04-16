TMSG: Lansing woman celebrates 24 years of donated heart

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — April is National Donate Life Month. There are roughly 2,500 people in Michigan waiting for a life-saving organ donation right now, according to Gift of Life Michigan. The non-profit organization says just one organ donor can help save up to eight lives and one tissue donor and help improve the lives of up to 75 people.

For this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with a Lansing woman who was given the gift of life 24 years ago this month. Kay Walters suffered two heart attacks before doctors told her she wouldn’t survive without a new heart. Walters was put on a transplant waiting list in 1996, but time was running out. Thankfully, 4 months later, she got a call that would change her life.

Watch the story above.