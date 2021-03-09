TMSG: LCC grad wins regional Emmy Award

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Hansel Valdés graduated from Lansing Community College’s Digital Media, Audio and Cinema program (DMAC) in 2018. He was recently awarded an Emmy at the 44th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.

The Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the Emmy Award to Valdés for his work on “Juntos Podemos” with TELEMUNDO in south Florida.

Valdés is a Cuban immigrant and came to LCC looking to get the job skills he needed so that he could provide for his family. While studying in Lansing, he also juggled a job working as an overnight editor for a local TV station.

After graduation, Valdés moved to South Florida and secured a job as a commercial producer with TELEMUNDO. He tells 6 News all of the pieces fell together at that moment because he was doing what he loved.

Valdés has advice for anyone in a similar situation as him and that is to take all of the opportunities you can get because he says anything is possible.

Watch the story above.

