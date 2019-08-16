TMSG: Local Artist Makes Magic With Markers

Imagine deciding out of the blue one day, that you want to start drawing.

Now imagine, just months later, people buying your artwork because you’re so naturally talented.

That’s the reality for a Lansing self-taught artist, who makes magic with markers.

For tonight’s “Tell Me Something Good,” 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer recently sat down with him, as he gets ready to show off some of his colorful creations at “ART Feast” in Old Town Lansing on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Oh, and the artist… Is just 11 years old.

