TMSG: Local Doctor Dedicated to Helping Syrian Refugees
East Lansing, Mich (WLNS) - The Syrian American Medical Society, known as SAMS, is doing amazing things for Syrian refugees overseas in Jordan.
SAMS hosts four medical missions every year to the Zaatari Refugee Camp, one of the largest in the world, helping men, women and children with all sorts of medical issues.
As you can imagine, it takes a lot of planning to organize one of these missions, which includes dozens of doctors from countries all over the world.
As is turns out, a mid-Michigan doctor organizes one every summer and Chivon Kloepfer sat down with her for this week's "Tell Me Something Good."
If you'd like to learn more about SAMS, click HERE
