TMSG: Local girl gives back through “Garden of Hope” nonprofit

When you think about people starting nonprofit organizations, you probably think about men and women. Not children in middle school.

But five years ago, Asia Jones did just that with help from her mom. They started ‘Garden of Hope.’

It’s a leadership and development program with the chance at winning a $4,000 scholarship.

Jones is now a senior at Mason High School and is the Director of ‘Garden of Hope.’

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Jones for this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good” report to learn more about her organization and how young ladies can get involved.

Click here to lean more about ‘Garden of Hope.’