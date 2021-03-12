TMSG: Local girl on a mission to “Make Some Smiles”

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) — When an 8-year old girl in Okemos learned about an opportunity to help local seniors, she jumped at the chance.

Samiya Ibragimova has been painting for a few years, and in November of 2020, a family friend asked if she would be willing to send some of her paintings and homemade cards to a local apartment complex in time for Christmas.

As Chivon Kloepfer explains in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, not only did Samiya do that, she also started a project at the same time called “Make Some Smiles.”

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to Samiya and her mom Elnora and has more on this effort and how “Make Some Smiles” is now expanding.

Watch the video above.