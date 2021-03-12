TMSG: Local girl on a mission to “Make Some Smiles”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) — When an 8-year old girl in Okemos learned about an opportunity to help local seniors, she jumped at the chance.

Samiya Ibragimova has been painting for a few years, and in November of 2020, a family friend asked if she would be willing to send some of her paintings and homemade cards to a local apartment complex in time for Christmas.

As Chivon Kloepfer explains in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, not only did Samiya do that, she also started a project at the same time called “Make Some Smiles.”

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to Samiya and her mom Elnora and has more on this effort and how “Make Some Smiles” is now expanding.

Watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar