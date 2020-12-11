TMSG: Local Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 2020 Volunteer of the Year

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) — In October of this year, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region named Tom Mills of Williamston its 2020 Volunteer of the Year. Mills has contributed for the past seven years as a core crew construction volunteer and ramp crewmember.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Assistant Chief Photojournalist Connor Wilton wanted to get to know Mills better and caught up with him and Habitat Capital Region CEO, Vicki Hamilton-Allen on a job site in Lansing this week. They discussed the impact Mills has made in the community and how he continues to show up and stepped up as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Mills is the focus of this week’s Tell Me Something Good report. You can watch the video above.

To learn more about Habitat Capital Region and how you can volunteer, click here.