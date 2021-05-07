TMSG: Local robotics team helping fight Parkinson’s Disease

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) — A group of middle schoolers in Howell have come up with a way to help people battling Parkinson’s Disease and improve their quality of life. Robotics team 15465 Krash from Highlander Way Middle School created what it calls “KEBB.”

It’s a high-tech boxing bag that will be used at Ohana Karate in Howell to help benefit people with Parkinson’s who are participating in a program called “Rock Steady Boxing.” The program’s mission is to empower Parkinson’s patients through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum.

As 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Photojournalist Connor Wilton show us in this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, the team hopes KEBB will improve the curriculum and make a difference in people’s lives.

