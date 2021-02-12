TMSG: Local teacher, student create children’s book about COVID

WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) — In the summer of 2020, Williamston teacher Pam Ostrander was missing her students. She was looking for a way to connect with them, and also help them as they struggled to figure out why their lives had suddenly changed.

With all of that in mind, she decided to write a children’s book. She enlisted the help of a former student of hers, 14-year-old Seth Pennington, and roughly 4 months after Ostrander started writing, the book “A Mask For Molly” was born.

For this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, 6 News’ Chivon Kloepfer spoke with the author and illustrator about what they hope people get from the story and how it can help parents as well.

Watch the story above.

Click here to order a copy of A Mask For Molly.